Bondly Trading 94% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 94% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $373,811.17 and approximately $471,963.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.