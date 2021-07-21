BonFi (BNF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,368.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, BonFi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $949,022.43 and $91,368.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

