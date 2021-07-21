Boson Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $21.24 million and $1.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00435335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.01386215 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

