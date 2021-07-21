Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
