Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

