Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

BOUYF stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

