Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.5 days.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

