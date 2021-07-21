BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BPMP stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

