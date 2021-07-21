BP p.l.c. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

