Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 1.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €80.88 ($95.15) and last traded at €81.56 ($95.95). Approximately 271,637 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €82.78 ($97.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

