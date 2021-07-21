BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,024. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

