Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $172.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,538. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 195.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

