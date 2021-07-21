Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

