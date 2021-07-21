Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

