Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

