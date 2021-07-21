Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

CLH traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,976. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

