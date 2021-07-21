Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $55.69. 21,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

