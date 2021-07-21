Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

THFF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92. First Financial has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

