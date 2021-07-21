Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $342.47

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ANET opened at $363.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.01. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Arista Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

