Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 626.50

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 534.20 ($6.98). 6,988,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of £474.86 ($620.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders bought a total of 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,037 over the last quarter.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.