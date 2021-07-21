Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.2182 dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.