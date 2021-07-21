Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $63.50

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 6,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

