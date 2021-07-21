Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

