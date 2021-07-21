Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$25.05

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CSFB dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

TSE:INE opened at C$20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

