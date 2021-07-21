Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $148.75

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

