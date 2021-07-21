Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price at $27.78

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. 90,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,834. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

