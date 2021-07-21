Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $22.13

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 238,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,018. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

