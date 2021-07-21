Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $16.86

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PTVE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

