Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FR. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

FR stock opened at C$15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.