Brokers Offer Predictions for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $105,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

