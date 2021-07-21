Brokers Set Expectations for Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA opened at $34.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.