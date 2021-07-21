Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.23 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.