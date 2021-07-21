BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,837. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

