BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 573 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 46,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44.

