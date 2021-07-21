BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63.

