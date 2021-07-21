BSW Wealth Partners Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

