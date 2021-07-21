BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.21.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.