BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 395,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,619,000 after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 314.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

