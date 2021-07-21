BSW Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS EFG opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

