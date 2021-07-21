Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.49. 1,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

