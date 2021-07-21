Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cactus stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

