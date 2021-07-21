Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

CZR stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Daniel Lefaivre acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.