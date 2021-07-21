California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,725 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

