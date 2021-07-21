California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,035,589.05. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

