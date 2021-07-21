California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.84 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Abiomed worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.87. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13. Insiders have sold a total of 155,397 shares of company stock valued at $9,545,965 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

