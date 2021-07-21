California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.49 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

ACGL stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

