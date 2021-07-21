California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.44. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.04 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

