California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $566,654.40. Insiders have sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

