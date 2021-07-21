Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,921.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and $57,921.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.23 or 0.06140519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.