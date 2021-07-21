Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

CATC stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $594.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

