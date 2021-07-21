Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

